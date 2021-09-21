CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere live online

By Alexandria Ingham
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team is called in to help the New York office with a case in the second of the three-hour crossover event. Watch the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere on CBS tonight. After Crosby is called in to help Maggie with a case in the FBI Season 4 premiere, we’ll see the entire team help with a situation. One thing we do know is that both Crosby and Jess are going to survive the events of the FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale!

