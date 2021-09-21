Kanye West Followed Up Donda Success By Spending $58 Million On A House That's Also A Sculpture

The winner of the battle between Drake and Kanye West's albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively, which dropped within the same week, has been revealed. The week after Kanye released his 10th LP, the Billboard numbers came in, revealing that he sold 309,000 units. ’Ye, however, didn't benefit from the full seven-day time span that artists typically have between the time their album is delivered and when their sales come in. Kanye dropped Donda on Sun., Aug. 29, costing him two days of streams and purchases. It's also worth noting that Yeezy didn't sell any physical copies, so his numbers for Donda are strictly based on streams and digital sales.

