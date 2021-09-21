CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Followed Up Donda Success By Spending $58 Million On A House That's Also A Sculpture

By Erik Swann
 9 days ago
Kanye West has been enjoying a bit of professional success over the past several weeks. The rapper finally released his highly anticipated tenth studio album, Donda, earlier this month and, so far, the album has seen major sales and has received mostly positive reviews. So how does someone in West’s position follow up such a major milestone? You spend $58 million on a house that’s also a sculpture, of course.

