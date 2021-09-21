CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannie Mai Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Flaunting Her Baby Bump & Killer Legs in Long Navy Dress & Fans Are in Awe

By Olawale
 9 days ago
Jeannie Mai is going to be a mom! The "The Real" co-host sparked an uproar from netizens after revealing she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jeezy. Pictures recently shared on her Instagram page showed Mai flaunting her baby bump, and fans had a lot to say. Congratulations...

MadameNoire

Is Jeannie Mai Really Pregnant With Jeezy’s Baby?: Tamar Braxton Seems To Think So

Rumors are swirling that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are expecting their first child together. While the news hasn’t been confirmed, Jeannie’s former co-host on The Real, Tamar Braxton, recently weighed in on all the speculation. The rumors stem from photos taken of the married couple during this year’s New York...
Amomama

Fans Can’t Stop Talking after Seeing First Photos of Cardi B & Offset’s 2nd Baby

Famous rapper Cardi B turned social media upside down with a picture she shared of her and rapper Offset's second baby, and fans could not hold back their excitement. Since Cardi B stepped into the limelight and made a career for herself as a top rapper, she has been nothing short of phenomenal, and fans seem to be fascinated with the rapper's life.
Jeannie Mai
Skai Jackson
Jeezy
Tamera Mowry
Daily Mail

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy listen to baby's heartbeat in sweet video after pregnancy announcement following miscarriage and fertility struggle

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and rapper Jeezy announced the happy news that they were expecting a child following a fertility struggle. And the very next day, the jubilant couple got to experience the miracle of life together first-hand. The 42-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to...
Effingham Radio

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
Daily Mail

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant! The Real co-host and her husband Jeezy expecting their first child together following fertility struggle: 'It was not easy'

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is going to be a mom. The 42-year-old television personality revealed that she and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, in a new interview with Women's Health on Monday. Jeannie got candid about the difficult time she had conceiving, which included a...
Amomama

Jeannie Mai Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she's basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo. Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are excited parents-to-be, sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on social media every chance they get. Recently, the lovely couple stepped out for an event, and the talk show host was looking gorgeous in a sheer bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
E! News

The Real's Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband's Alleged Insults

Watch: Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby. Loni Love proved that she's a real one while defending Jeannie Mai from her co-host's ex-husband. Freddy Harteis, who split from The Real co-host in 2017, allegedly remarked that he "upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago," following Jeannie's announcement that she's expecting a baby with husband Jeezy.
Vulture

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Having a Baby With Husband Jeezy

The next generation of celebrity children continues to grow. Jeannie Mai Jenkins shared that she’s pregnant with her first baby on The Real this Monday. It’s her first child with husband Jeezy, who has two kids of his own. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” she announced to her The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais. The 42-year-old also discussed her journey to motherhood with Women’s Health, revealing that she had a miscarriage one month before their wedding in March after trying for a year and deciding to use in-vitro fertilization. One week after the wedding, while resuming IVF, she discovered she was pregnant. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” Jenkins told Women’s Health. Now, she’s “relieved” to share the news with her fans. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she told the magazine. “Our love is honest, pure, and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.” Watch the ladies of The Real squeal about their new baby co-host below.
UPI News

'The Real' host Jeannie Mai expecting first child

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Real host Jeannie Mai is going to be a mom. The 42-year-old television personality announced on the show Monday that she is expecting her first child with her husband, rapper Jeezy. "I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it's been really...
Billboard

Jeannie Mai Reveals She's Expecting Her First Baby With Husband Jeezy

Congratulations are in order for Jeezy and his wife, Jeannie Mai, who is pregnant with their first baby together!. The TV host showed off her baby bump during the season eight premiere of The Real on Monday morning (Sept. 20), while her co-hosts applauded as she shared what made her change her mind about becoming a mother.
Brenham Banner-Press

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels 'relieved' to reveal her baby bump

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels "relieved" to have finally revealed her baby bump. The 42-year-old TV star and rapper Jeezy are preparing for the arrival of their first child, and Jeannie is glad that the news is now out in the open, after hiding it from the public for the last five months.
theknot.com

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Expecting a Baby Six Months After the Wedding

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are expecting a little one. Six months after exchanging vows in a lavish backyard microwedding, Mai revealed on September 20, that she's pregnant with her first child. "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months," the TV personality told...
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
1051thebounce.com

‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jeannie Mai announced that she is pregnant with husband Jeezy’s child; it’s their first child together. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she told Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”. She revealed the announcement on The Real...
hiphopwired.com

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Confirms She & Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child, Twitter Reacts

Insert your favorite Jeezy adlib, the Jenkins is expecting. Jeannie Mai Jenkins confirmed what many were already speculating. She and her now-husband Jeezy are expecting their first child during the season 8 premiere of the daytime talk show The Real. She even dropped exclusive maternity photos shared by Woman’s Health Magazine to go along with her big reveal.
AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

