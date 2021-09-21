Jeannie Mai Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Flaunting Her Baby Bump & Killer Legs in Long Navy Dress & Fans Are in Awe

The next generation of celebrity children continues to grow. Jeannie Mai Jenkins shared that she’s pregnant with her first baby on The Real this Monday. It’s her first child with husband Jeezy, who has two kids of his own. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” she announced to her The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais. The 42-year-old also discussed her journey to motherhood with Women’s Health, revealing that she had a miscarriage one month before their wedding in March after trying for a year and deciding to use in-vitro fertilization. One week after the wedding, while resuming IVF, she discovered she was pregnant. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” Jenkins told Women’s Health. Now, she’s “relieved” to share the news with her fans. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she told the magazine. “Our love is honest, pure, and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.” Watch the ladies of The Real squeal about their new baby co-host below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO