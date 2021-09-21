CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art/Activism: Climate Conversations

phillyfunguide.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration required: https://upenn.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0xpERRRfvH9yGBo. For Penn's Climate Week, the Kelly Writers House Zine Library has invited Erik Ruin and Anuj Shrestha to talk about the intersections of art and activism and ways art can allow us to address climate change and other social and systemic issues. The conversation, hosted by Zine...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
laduenews.com

Grafica's 3rd Thursday "Artful conversation"

September's 3rd Thursday is on the 16th - so from 5:30 to 7:30 pm oil painter, Lon Brauer, will answer the question "What Was I Thinking?" with a demonstration and commentary while he paints. He'll answer questions while we sip win and watch a master at work. You can park on Big Bend Blvd.
VISUAL ART
phillyfunguide.com

Wheaton Conversations: Weaving Life ~ Maya Fiber Arts

Explore the amazing story of the Maya textile arts! Join Ana-Maria Zaugg of the Friends of the Ixchel Museum (FOIM) and Anthropologist Barbara Knoke as they discuss the act of weaving as a living tradition of the Maya people. Discover the deeper meanings of symbols such as the tree of life, double-headed eagle, corn, and others.
VISUAL ART
gmu.edu

Renewed Vision Series begins Sept. 27 with conversation on climate change

George Mason University’s Office of the Provost is hosting the Mason Vision Series, a monthly forum to showcase exemplary real-world research and scholarship that takes place every day on George Mason University campuses. The first event this semester features Jagadish Shukla, Distinguished University Professor and managing director of the Center...
FAIRFAX, VA
stonybrook.edu

Alda Center Launches Climate Conversations Workshop

In time for the United Nations’ Climate Week, the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University is launching a new professional development program designed to empower inclusive and informed conversations about climate change. The three-hour program, Climate Conversations Online, is designed for scientists, researchers and others whose...
STONY BROOK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Climate Change#Penn
McSweeney's

Short Conversations with Poets

When I was in college I found my way to the study of history because I’m interested in what and how we remember, but I found my way to poetry—or poetry found me—because I didn’t want to leave out the personal. I didn’t want to leave out the body. “Transpersonal” is what Eleanor Wilner has called her poetics, for the way it mixes “our” human voice, our various ancient stories and gestures, with the experience and perspective of a particular sensibility, an individual. A poetics that leaves out neither the collective nor the singular—the tradition of Osip Mandelstam, who said he was interested not so much in “personal memory but in cultural memory.” Wilner’s poems are personal interventions in that cultural memory. It’s not that she retells Western myths, she remakes them—such as the way she famously rejects a god of self-mutilating sacrifice in “Sarah’s Choice”—and so her poems are often as narrative as they are lyrical. Replete with internal rhyming, the breaks in her lines are organic: she tells me they are like turns in a river. Wilner is a storyteller, an oracle, an editor of our psychic canon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
laduenews.com

Courageous Conversations

Join Culture Coach Nikki Lerner for a Courageous Conversations presentation on Saturday, September 18, from 10:00 am-Noon at Salem United Methodist Church. Nikki Lerner is a culture coach, speaker, podcast host, artist, and author helping individuals and organizations move from monocultural to multicultural. With over 20+ years as a practitioner and leader in the area of multicultural work and life, her passion is to equip others with the inspiration and information needed to move one step closer towards healthy diversity. Nikki is a gifted leader, speaker, and musical artist who works with businesses and non-profits to help create multicultural environments moving people toward unity and understanding.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailytitan.com

Smog art inspires climate awareness

The Nicholas and Lee Begovich Gallery at Cal State Fullerton has opened its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic with the exhibition entitled “Kim Abeles: Smog Collectors, 1987-2020.”. The gallery showcases a series of works that Los Angeles-based artist Kim Abeles created over the span...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nylcv.org

NYLCV-Organized Community Art Activation called for Climate Action After Ida Devastates NYC

Days after Hurricane Ida ripped through New York, NYLCV teamed up with local artist Kara Hoblin in front of Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza to participate in a community art activation connecting New York’s urgent need to address local climate threats with the stories of the people and communities who are already impacted by the climate crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
ricethresher.org

Black Art at Rice: A Conversation with Chavonté Wright

Editor’s note: This is an installment of Black Art at Rice, a Q&A series that aims to shed light on the inspirations, influences, wisdom and work of Black artists in the Rice community. Have someone in mind whose art should be spotlighted? Nominate them online. Chavonté Wright (Martel College ’16)...
ENTERTAINMENT
glasstire.com

Art Dirt: A Conversation With Mark Menjivar

Brandon Zech talks with San Antonio-based artist Mark Menjivar about archives, social practice art, and Menjivar’s new virtual residency project with Glasstire. “My work sometimes — some people engage with it and are like, ‘Really is this art?’ I remember being at a talk years back and someone asked, “Are you an artist? A journalist? A social worker?'”
VISUAL ART
nationalblackguide.com

AARLCC Selects Artists for "Art and Activism" Social Justice Art Residency

Broward County Library's African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) has chosen five artists for its first "Art and Activism: A Social Justice Art Residency" project. The Art and Activism Residency will use the arts to address and learn from historical and contemporary issues while simultaneously creating opportunities for...
VISUAL ART
ithaca.edu

Planet Forward "The Climate Download - A Conversation with Zinhle Essamuah" on Fri Oct 1 @ 1 PM

Planet Forward Pillar School Special Event - Fri Oct 1 @ 1:00 PM. Please join Planet Forward and your peers on Fri, Oct 1 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm for this invite-only conversation with an amazing young journalist, whose name you may not yet recognize but whose star is quickly rising. Zinhle Essamuah, who graduated from George Washington University, is a correspondent and host on NowThis News and also is the host of its KnowThis Live on Facebook.
ITHACA, NY
umlconnector.com

Public education on climate change through children’s art

Cool Science is an innovative program that seeks to educate the general public about climate change through children’s art (Courtesy of Cool Science) UMass Lowell Education Associate Professor, Jill Hendrickson Lohmeier, launched Cool Science which is a project that has spread across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Missouri. The project is centered around analyzing the impact that children’s artwork on buses has on the public’s knowledge of climate change.
LOWELL, MA
Literary Hub

Katharine Hayhoe on Having a New Conversation About Climate Change

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Katharine Hayhoe, the author of Saving Us: A Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
kbia.org

Theater Activism Aims To Inspire Climate Change Action

Finding ways for people to connect to an issue as broad as climate change can often be a challenge for activists. The performing arts are one avenue for making the global phenomenon personal. The MU Theater Department recently took part in one such effort, with a week-long series of performances. KBIA’s Becca Newton attended and filed an audio postcard.
THEATER & DANCE
Pharos-Tribune

Converse hosts Art in the Dark this weekend

CONVERSE — Creating artistic paintings in the dark, at night, with only headlamps and streetlights — that’s what artists from around the state of Indiana are doing Friday night in Converse. It’s just one of the events at the biennial outdoor painting contest Thursday through Saturday. Sixty artists pre-registered to...
INDIANA STATE
BBC

Bristol art group reveal climate change-inspired mural

A new mural by a women's street art group is highlighting the dangerous levels of air pollution in their area. The mural, located off St Mark's Road in Easton, Bristol, is the latest work by Peace of Art group. Unveiled during The Great Big Green Week, it was created to...
VISUAL ART
Financial Times

Is the art world ready for radical action to fight climate change?

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. At the FT Weekend Festival in early September, a tentful of readers and subscribers came together to hear an expert panel speak about the art world and climate change, more particularly: given the scale of the environmental crisis the world faces, is the art industry willing to make radical change?
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy