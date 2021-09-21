Art/Activism: Climate Conversations

When I was in college I found my way to the study of history because I’m interested in what and how we remember, but I found my way to poetry—or poetry found me—because I didn’t want to leave out the personal. I didn’t want to leave out the body. “Transpersonal” is what Eleanor Wilner has called her poetics, for the way it mixes “our” human voice, our various ancient stories and gestures, with the experience and perspective of a particular sensibility, an individual. A poetics that leaves out neither the collective nor the singular—the tradition of Osip Mandelstam, who said he was interested not so much in “personal memory but in cultural memory.” Wilner’s poems are personal interventions in that cultural memory. It’s not that she retells Western myths, she remakes them—such as the way she famously rejects a god of self-mutilating sacrifice in “Sarah’s Choice”—and so her poems are often as narrative as they are lyrical. Replete with internal rhyming, the breaks in her lines are organic: she tells me they are like turns in a river. Wilner is a storyteller, an oracle, an editor of our psychic canon.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO