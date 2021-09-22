Commercial Floor Cleaners Augur a Co-Dependent Human-Robot Workforce

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market market reached a value of US$ 4.65 Billion in 2020. The global robotic vacuum cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2026. A robotic vacuum cleaner is an automatic cleaning device equipped with intelligent software programs. It consists of sensors, cameras, Bluetooth connectivity, and controllers that allow the machine to clean without human intervention. It provides various features, including spinning brushes, mopping, and ultraviolet (UV) sterilization. Robotic vacuum cleaner offers several cleaning modes, such as auto, spot, turbo, edge, and quiet. It reduces manual labor and offers suitable cleaning capacities. These devices are compact, require minimal maintenance, produce less noise, and can easily access hard-to-reach spots.
Comments / 0