The Roswell Coyotes Boys Soccer Team defeated their crosstown rivals the Goddard Rockets Tuesday night by a score of 5-0. The match was played at the Cielo Grande Soccer complex in Roswell. The Coyotes jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half and then added another goal in the second half for the 5-0 final. The win improved Roswell’s record to 6-4 on the season; the Rockets were also 6-4 after the contest. Roswell is next set to play at Los Alamos on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Rockets will square off against New Mexico Military Institute Thursday (today) at 6 p.m., at NMMI. Left: Goddard’s Orlando Nunez keeps the ball away from Roswell’s Martin Sanchez. Right: Roswell’s David Sifuentes dribbles the ball against Goddard defender Ivan Rodriguez. (Steve Notz Photos)

ROSWELL, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO