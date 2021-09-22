CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Wants To Send Free Rapid COVID Tests Right To Your Home. Here’s How To Sign Up

By John Daley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado is renewing a push to get free, rapid, at-home tests to residents. Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday at a press conference that with the revamp of the state’s COVID-19 testing program, Coloradans can now get the tests sent directly to their homes. “I know that if these tests are...

cpr.org

Colorado Companies With 100 Or More Employees Prepare To Roll Out Biden’s COVID Vaccine Requirement

The details of President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate for private businesses are still being worked out, but Colorado companies are already preparing. The executive order, which will apply to every company with at least 100 employees, puts new pressure on holdouts to get a vaccine or undergo regular testing — or find a new job. The plan is being administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the government agency that regulates workplace safety, and should be finalized in the coming weeks.
COLORADO STATE
Denver Post

Colorado’s COVID outbreaks and hospitalizations rise, but cases may be turning around

Colorado’s COVID-19 picture is murky as hospitalizations and outbreaks continue to rise, but cases show signs they might be starting to fall. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has gone down over the last few days, but it’s not clear if that’s the start of a plateau or a sustained decrease — or a blip before cases start to rise again. The average peaked at about 1,933 cases per day on Sept. 5, then dropped to around 1,773 as of Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Wearing A Mask And Getting Vaccinated Helps Reduce COVID Case Rates Among School-Aged Kids

Vaccinations and masks are protecting kids from COVID-19, according to the latest data released by state health officials. During an update with reporters Thursday, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, gave a status report on the pandemic, focusing mostly on children. “We see this clear correlation between high vaccination rates...
KIDS
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Does Colorado's New Possession Limit Extend to Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: Now that the weed possession limit has been raised in Colorado, does that mean I can buy more at dispensaries?. Dear Burner: New cannabis rights move slowly, even in Colorado. Earlier this year, House Bill 1090’s passage did create a law raising the recreational cannabis possession limit from 1 ounce to 2 ounces while adding pathways for clearing past pot charges, but dispensaries operate under different rules than us normal folk.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 4% Of Eligible Adults Have Received Vaccine Booster

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis provided an update about the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado on Tuesday. He said that 4% of eligible adults in the state have already received their vaccine booster shot. (credit: CBS) Polis said there are about 1,600 sites in Colorado that provide booster shots along with COVID-19 vaccines for those who haven’t had their initial doses yet. Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Point of Care (POC) SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests (credit: Abbott) Polis took the opportunity to boast about the state’s new at-home rapid COVID-19 testing program. The state bought 2 million Binax rapid tests which can be delivered to your home. Coloradans can order eight free tests which should arrive within four to six days. Right now demand outweighs supply but the state is working to secure more. (credit: Getty Images) “So this is great, it means every test we get is getting out into the field without delay, to somebody who wants it, somebody who will use it and that will have an impact on the epidemic,” said Polis. Polis also said that a total of 18 children ages 17 and younger are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Rural counties in southeastern Colorado are vowing to oppose any federal and state COVID-19 vaccine requirements or mandates, and leave vaccinations up to the individual. On September 23rd, Baca County Commissioners unanimously voted to support a resolution opposing the mandates. On Monday, Otero County Commissioners followed Baca County's lead - unanimously passing The post Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates appeared first on KRDO.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

If The Redistricting Commission Doesn’t Agree On Something Else, This Is What Colorado’s New Congressional Map Will Look Like

Colorado’s Congressional Redistricting Commission still has a few more days to reach a super-majority agreement on a new map. But if commissioners can’t hit that deadline, we now know what the state’s congressional districts will look like. That’s because the constitution says that, should the commission not reach an agreement,...
COLORADO STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Iowa highlights parents’ mask claims in effort to end order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The lawyer representing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a federal lawsuit over mandatory mask use in schools has asked the judge to allow a temporary order that has allowed schools to implement mask mandates to expire next week. In its documents made public Monday, the...
IOWA STATE
Gazette

Denver-area residents can start getting COVID-19 booster shots this week

Denver-area seniors and high-risk workers can start getting their COVID-19 boosters this week, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prepares to vote on the shots potentially on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer booster doses Wednesday for seniors 65 and older, adults with underlying health...
DENVER, CO

