Lois E. Kujak
July 1, 1930 - September 17, 2021. Beloit, WI - Lois Elaine (Zientek) Kujak, 91, of Beloit, WI, joined her Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Beloit Senior Living. She was born on July 1, 1930 in Winona, MN, the daughter of Vincent and Edith (Brown) Zientek. She married Arthur "Art" Joseph Kujak on June 26, 1950 and began their life together living in Beloit, WI, where they both lived their entire adulthood. He predeceased her on December 14, 2007.www.beloitdailynews.com
Comments / 0