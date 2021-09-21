Homecoming royalty crowned at Chester Area School and DSU
Chester Area Homecoming Queen Raegan Hoff and King Ashton Olivier. The homecoming celebration kicked off in Chester Monday night with the crowning of this year's homecoming royalty. Crowned the 2021 Homecoming King for Chester Area School is Ashton Olivier and Queen is Raegan Hoff. Other activities this week in Chester include a home volleyball match versus Garretson on Thursday, Olympic games and a pep rally on Friday afternoon, and the homecoming football game against Canistota-Freeman on Friday night.
