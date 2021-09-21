CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester, SD

Homecoming royalty crowned at Chester Area School and DSU

amazingmadison.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChester Area Homecoming Queen Raegan Hoff and King Ashton Olivier. The homecoming celebration kicked off in Chester Monday night with the crowning of this year’s homecoming royalty. Crowned the 2021 Homecoming King for Chester Area School is Ashton Olivier and Queen is Raegan Hoff. Other activities this week in Chester include a home volleyball match versus Garretson on Thursday, Olympic games and a pep rally on Friday afternoon, and the homecoming football game against Canistota-Freeman on Friday night.

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Garretson, SD
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homecoming Queen#Olympics#Football#The Homecoming#Chester Area School#Canistota Freeman#Dakota State University
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy