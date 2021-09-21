CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass Students Under Investigation After Protesting Alleged Sexual Assault at Frat

By Mary Markos
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are under investigation after protests turned destructive outside of a fraternity house over allegations of sexual assault. A crowd of about 300 students gathered in front of the Theta Chi fraternity house Sunday, calling for it to be shut down after sexual assault allegations circulated online and among students over the weekend. An online petition has nearly 20,000 signatures to shut the frat down over "several sexual assault allegations."

