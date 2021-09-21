UMass Students Under Investigation After Protesting Alleged Sexual Assault at Frat

BOSTON (CBS) – The State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) said dozens of troopers have submitted their resignation papers as a result of the state’s COVID vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17, or risk losing their jobs. About 20% of State Police employees are not vaccinated, according to the union’s attorney. A source told WBZ-TV on Monday that only one state trooper has told human resources that they would resign because of the vaccine mandate. The source also said there are others who spoke with HR to evaluate what their pensions...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO