WATCH: Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano falls into swimming pool

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell into a swimming pool Monday. Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell in a swimming pool on Monday, as houses were destroyed and neighborhoods were evacuated during the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years.

