Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”