Lexington, MA

Foul Play, Prime Time advance in Lexington Senior Softball League playoffs

Wicked Local
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some adverse field conditions postponed the winner's bracket final and loser's bracket semi-finals, two games that determined the loser's bracket semi-finalists were played in Lexington Men's Senior Softball League playoff action last week. Both games were won convincingly by ten runs by Foul Play and Prime Time, which advanced those teams to play each other in the loser's bracket semi-finals.

