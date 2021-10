This week’s picks, in an already topsy-turvy season, are as follows:. STANFORD over VANDERBILT … now that the Cardinal shockingly destroyed both USC and USC’s head coach, it can get back down to business. But the truly odd realization here is that Stanford football had fallen so far off the cliff that when USC lost to the Cardinal, it was grounds to fire the head coach. “Geez, we’re so awful we even lost to Stanford.” That one has to sting in the shadow of the Hoover Tower.

DAVIS, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO