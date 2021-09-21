Georgia DNR and WCSO offer free 2-day hunter safety class in Monroe

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division will be offering a free Hunter Safety Education Course coming up in November. This is a two-night course for a total of 8 hours. To get your hunter safety certificate you must be present both nights. If you are ages 12 or older, this class is required to obtain a hunting license (with the exception of those born before January 1, 1961). DNR is offering a free 3-month range pass at all DNR shooting ranges with the completion of this course. If you are interested in attending this course, please make sure to register at the link below or go on the DNR website. The deadline for registration is Friday, November 26th at 12:00pm.