Fall starts on Wednesday, and just in time for the fair, temps should begin to moderate a bit
They say it always gets hot during the Kern County Fair. Not true. Sometimes it gets hot and sometimes it doesn't. And sometimes it depends on your definition of "hot." Jeffrey Barlow, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Hanford, said it looks like Wednesday, the first day of fall, and opening day at the fair, will be the warmest before things begin to moderate.www.bakersfield.com
