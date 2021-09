There are, unfortunately, so many stories out there, but let me tell you mine. It's been 4 years since the horrible disease of Alzheimer's took my mother away. I say mother because it took my mom away about 18 months before. I would love to say the pain isn't as bad or I don't still cry, but that's just not the case. The thing is, grief has no rule book or guided timeline on how we are supposed to feel. All I know is at 56 I still need my mom. For that reason each year I participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO