Bloat (or GDV) in Dogs — What It Is and How it’s Treated

Training your dogs can be a massive undertaking — getting them to even pay attention when calling their name is often a difficult process. However, whether it’s teaching them to go to the bathroom in the appropriate area, how to behave around others, or just keeping them from destroying your furniture, proper training is vital for their basic needs. While it may be difficult to get your dog's attention during training, a tasty bag of dog treats can help significantly aid in the process — especially when the treats are made with delicious salmon. In order to find the best salmon dog treats on the market, we asked ourselves three questions: Are the treats made with high-quality ingredients? Do dogs like the taste? Are they reasonably priced? Our favorite pick came from Jungle Calling, whose freeze-dried strips were as pure and nutritious as they come. But we also liked Pupford's low-calorie treats because they're great to use while you're treat-training your dog. Read on below to see the rest of our picks and why we liked each of them so much.

