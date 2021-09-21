Worth noting: Local SBDC webinar will examine changes to federal EIDL program, Bakersfield's median home price slides almost 2%
Recent changes to the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program will be the focus on a free, locally produced webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corp., for a "deep dive" into substantial changes the U.S. Small Business Administration's made to the EIDL program that could bring an abrupt end of the program by early October.www.bakersfield.com
