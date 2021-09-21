Getting Energy Supplier (British Gas) To Fit Isolator Between Meter & DB

Oddprophet continues to flex his creativity as a producer with “British Gas” – a tune off his upcoming EP on Never Say Die, Oracle!. Oddprophet keeps on amazing listeners with his standout production quality and his ability to push the boundaries of his own music. You can tell he is constantly challenging himself in the studio and the result is truly unique songs that no one can replicate. Last year, he graced bass lovers with the Optical Illusions EP and now he’s following up that body of work with a fresh release on Never Say Die, the Oracle EP.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO