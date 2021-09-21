CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Getting Energy Supplier (British Gas) To Fit Isolator Between Meter & DB

theiet.org
 8 days ago

You probably need to to talk to the DNO, rather than the metering company - who may not know their amp from their elbow. British Gas claim to be experts with many suitably qualified engineers! However, I had to spend a couple of hours yesterday on the telephone (40-minute queue!) trying to decipher their accounting system, because it seems to bear little connection to reality. They are doing their best to kill an old lady with worry after sending endless meaningless bills!

communities.theiet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed firm Green after it became latest in raft of small suppliers to fail in wake of soaring gas prices

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month. Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy supplier Symbio stops taking new customers amid gas price squeeze

Energy supplier Symbio has stopped accepting new customers as turbulence has rocked the sector and put many of its rivals out of business.Symbio said “technical issues” have forced it to stop taking new customers for the time being.The supplier, which was fined earlier this year by regulator Ofgem is another in a long line to stop taking new energy customers, as soaring gas prices squeeze their finances.Igloo, Ampower, Utilita and Neo Energy have all decided to stop taking customers recently, while a series of other suppliers have gone out of business.The crisis is also hitting linked companies, such as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

1.5 million households caught up in gas supply crisis as suppliers Avro Energy and Green cease trading

Two energy suppliers collapsed on Wednesday as the deepening gas supply crisis has now impacted 1.5 million customers.Avro Energy and Green became the latest casualties of a more than three-fold spike in the wholesale cost of natural gas, with regulators warning that more firms are likely to go bust over the winter. Seven suppliers have already gone under in a matter of weeks.Another medium-sized supplier, Igloo, is reportedly on the verge of collapse, with administrators said to be assessing the options for insolvency. The latest corporate failures will add to households’ worries at a time when the rate of inflation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Gas#Isolator#Madness#Dno#Sse
theiet.org

Drax could delay closure of coal-fired generators as energy crisis looms

Energy firm Drax may delay the closure of its coal-fired power plant on Yorkshire due to the current energy crisis and the fragility of the UK’s electricity supplies, the Financial Times (FT) has reported. Last year, Drax announced plans to drop its remaining coal-fired generators in 2021 after 50 years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investorsobserver.com

Is Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) The Right Choice in Oil & Gas Midstream?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) leads the Oil & Gas Midstream industry with an overall score of 83. LNG is up 85.40% so far this year after the company closed yesterday at $89.92. The overall score measures the company's performance based-off both short and long term indicators and means that LNG scores better than 83% of the overall market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kgncnewsnow.com

Xcel Energy Planning For New Electric Meters

Xcel Energy is planning to exchange current electric meters with new smart meters to bring more efficient energy. The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved to proceed with hearings to approve these meters. The company says the new meters are the next level of the energy grid. Many other...
PANHANDLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
theiet.org

Phase failure relays (pfr)

It may be. Usually a single phase is lost if there are fuses, rather than breakers, as breakers are ganged - while one fuse may fail before the other two, leaving motors unsure which way to rotate, which is where the protection comes in. Therefore the detection needs to go...
theiet.org

UK hopes to remove China from Sizewell C project

The UK government is closing in on a deal that could remove China General Nuclear (CGN), the state-owned nuclear energy company, from the planned Sizewell C power station in Suffolk, according to a report in The Guardian. Plans for Sizewell C, which would sit beside Sizewell B, have been under...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Solid-state battery promises high energy density

A new type of battery that combines a solid-state electrolyte with an all-silicon anode to deliver superior energy density has been developed by researchers from University of California San Diego. The team said that initial tests have demonstrated that the battery is safe and long lasting and believe it holds...
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
edmidentity.com

Oddprophet Brings the Energy on “British Gas”

Oddprophet continues to flex his creativity as a producer with “British Gas” – a tune off his upcoming EP on Never Say Die, Oracle!. Oddprophet keeps on amazing listeners with his standout production quality and his ability to push the boundaries of his own music. You can tell he is constantly challenging himself in the studio and the result is truly unique songs that no one can replicate. Last year, he graced bass lovers with the Optical Illusions EP and now he’s following up that body of work with a fresh release on Never Say Die, the Oracle EP.
MUSIC
Law.com

Planned Merger Between Cimarex Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Draw Securities Lawsuit

Cimarex Energy and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, which concerns Cimarex’s planned merger with Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was filed by Grabar Law Office on behalf of Alex Ciccotelli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04113, Ciccotelli v. Cimarex Energy Co. et al.
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
RETAIL
bostonnews.net

Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market SWOT Analysis Including Key Players Shell, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons, ExxonMobil, Aminco Resource, Carbograf, British Petroleum, Ferrolux

The Pet Coke (Petcoke) market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE) Hits a 52-Week High

DBE - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 92.5% from its 52-week low price of $8.62/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. DBE in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy