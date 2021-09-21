Getting Energy Supplier (British Gas) To Fit Isolator Between Meter & DB
You probably need to to talk to the DNO, rather than the metering company - who may not know their amp from their elbow. British Gas claim to be experts with many suitably qualified engineers! However, I had to spend a couple of hours yesterday on the telephone (40-minute queue!) trying to decipher their accounting system, because it seems to bear little connection to reality. They are doing their best to kill an old lady with worry after sending endless meaningless bills!communities.theiet.org
