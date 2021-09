RALEIGH, NC – Wake Technical Community College volleyball swept Pitt Community College 3-0 Friday night at home in a NJCAA Region 10 divisional match-up. Wake Tech took the first set 25-21. The second set was a back and forth battle for both teams. The Eagles jumped out early, but let the Bulldogs took a late lead forcing the Eagles to rally to claim the second set 25-23. The Eagles were in control of most of the third set and took a 25-21 victory.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO