One confirmed COVID case, multiple students quarantined causes school to pause in-door instruction. Kindergarten to fifth grade students at Corbett Arts Program with Spanish (CAPS) will pivot to short-term distance learning from Tuesday to Thursday, Sept. 28-30. The school had one student test positive with COVID-19 and another who is presumed to have it. The small school also has 14 students in quarantine, with several others absent for other reasons.

