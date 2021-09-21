CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey signals support for Taliban-led Afghanistan

By Joel Gehrke, Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Western powers to provide aid to Afghanistan "regardless of the political process" in Kabul, in an apparent break with trans-Atlantic attempts to use foreign aid as leverage to restrain the Taliban's human rights abuses. "The people of Afghanistan have been left...

