Fourth Stimulus Check: $2000 Petition Reaches New Milestone, $600 Golden State Payment for SSA, SDDI Continues
The need for a fourth stimulus check becomes stronger. To voice their dissatisfaction with rising bills and costs, Americans turn to internet petitions. One petition suggested monthly payments of $2,000 for the length of the epidemic. Another wrote to California Governor Gavin Newsom, requesting that SSDI and SSA beneficiaries be included in the Golden State payments. Both have garnered a lot of popular support.southarkansassun.com
