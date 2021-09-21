CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Stimulus Check: $2000 Petition Reaches New Milestone, $600 Golden State Payment for SSA, SDDI Continues

Cover picture for the articleThe need for a fourth stimulus check becomes stronger. To voice their dissatisfaction with rising bills and costs, Americans turn to internet petitions. One petition suggested monthly payments of $2,000 for the length of the epidemic. Another wrote to California Governor Gavin Newsom, requesting that SSDI and SSA beneficiaries be included in the Golden State payments. Both have garnered a lot of popular support.

Stimulus Checks: This State Will Send Payment this October, How Much Will You Receive?

The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the third batch of stimulus checks, commonly known as the Golden State Stimulus, would be sent out in early October. In a recently published article in SFGATE, the payments will be paid out on Oct. 5, according to the Franchise Tax Board, which was unable to give an estimate for the batch size. For comparison, the last batch was sent to 2 million Californians, while the one before it was sent to 600,000. Approximately 9 million Californians are expected to be eligible for the payouts.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
10 states are planning additional stimulus payments. Is yours one of them?

Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded child tax credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
California stimulus checks sent today: What to know about the $600, $1,100 payments

While a fourth stimulus check isn't on the table for Americans this year, California isn't holding back on additional relief aid for its residents. Today, a batch of Golden State Stimulus II payments arrived in bank accounts across California. The first round -- amounting to 600,000 payments -- went out on Aug. 27; today's batch is much larger, with at least 2 million Californians receiving the benefit.
4th stimulus check? Latest on $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

Stimulus checks and child tax credit payments this year have provided millions of families with much-needed cash during the pandemic. But one check families likely won't see in 2021 is a fourth stimulus check. They could, however, expect to get another stimulus payment for up to $1,400 if they've had a baby or adopted this year -- though it probably won't arrive until 2022.
Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payments? Here's the Reality as of Today

Never say never, but getting Congress to agree to monthly stimulus payments appears to be a long shot. There is currently a Change.org petition calling for Congress to pass a bill that would send a monthly $2,000 check to every eligible adult. In addition, families with children would receive an extra $1,000 per child in their bank accounts. For a family of four with two adults and two children at home, that's $6,000 per month.
Some states are sending more stimulus money. Here's who is getting payments

Throughout the pandemic, three federal stimulus checks were sent to eligible individuals, and advance monthly child tax credit payments will continue to go out to millions of families through December (up to $300 a month for each child). With the rise in delta variant cases and the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, families continue to face numerous hardships. One petition calling for $2,000 recurring checks to all Americans has collected over 2.89 million signatures.
