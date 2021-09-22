Restaurant startup Toast sells its IPO shares at $40, topping the previous price range and valuing the company at $20 billion
Last week, Restaurant tech startup Toast announced it was going public this week at a $16 billion valuation. Today, the Boston-based startup has priced its IPO at $40 a share, after previously raising its price range to as high as $36 per share, according to a report from CNBC, citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the announcement isn’t yet public. Toast will rade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TOST.”techstartups.com
