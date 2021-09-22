CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Restaurant startup Toast sells its IPO shares at $40, topping the previous price range and valuing the company at $20 billion

By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Restaurant tech startup Toast announced it was going public this week at a $16 billion valuation. Today, the Boston-based startup has priced its IPO at $40 a share, after previously raising its price range to as high as $36 per share, according to a report from CNBC, citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the announcement isn’t yet public. Toast will rade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TOST.”

techstartups.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Restaurant Startup#Restaurants#Sec#Toast#Cnbc#Tost#Company#Ma#Pos
techstartups.com

Cue Health, a little-known tech startup used by Google for at-home Covid-19 testing, is now a $3 billion company traded on Nasdaq

Cue Health is a little-known San Diego-based tech startup that most people may not be familiar with even though the company has been in business for eleven years. For over a decade, Cue has been developing and manufacturing professional and consumer medical diagnostic products that can be used in clinical or at-home settings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

How Hot IPO Toast Helps Restaurants Go Digital

Listen in to this episode of Industry Focus: Tech for a breakdown of how Toast (NYSE:TOST) has grown from a humble, point-of-sales solution into a robust offering aimed at making life easier for restaurateurs, staff, and customers. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
New York Post

Restaurant tech firm Toast valued at over $32B in market debut

Shares of Toast Inc jumped more than 63 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, valuing the restaurant software provider at nearly $32.6 billion. The stock opened at $65.26, compared with its initial public offering price of $40 per share. The Boston-based company, which makes software to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Toast valued at $20 bln after pricing U.S. IPO above target

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant software provider Toast Inc (TOST.N) priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $869.6 million, valuing the company at $19.98 billion. Toast sold 21.7 million shares at $40 apiece, the company said in a statement on Wednesday....
MARKETS
WCVB

Boston-based restaurant software company Toast to begin trading on NYSE

BOSTON — Boston-based restaurant software company Toast Inc. is set to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange with aninitial public offering of $40 per share. Company leaders rang the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Toast's products include digital ordering tools for takeout and in-restaurant customers, marketing tools...
BOSTON, MA
geekwire.com

Remitly prices IPO at $43/share; Seattle fintech giant valued at nearly $7B

Remitly will be valued at nearly $7 billion when it goes public on Thursday. The Seattle company priced shares at $43 on Wednesday evening, above its expected range of $38-to-$42, valuing the fintech giant at $6.9 billion. Remitly shares will begin trading Thursday morning on the NASDAQ under the ticker...
STOCKS
bizjournals

After upsized IPO, Toast shares soar in Wall Street debut

In one of Boston's largest IPOs of 2021, shares of Toast Inc. soared in the restaurant software company's debut on Wall Street Wednesday morning even after the company significantly increased its price in recent days. Toast's stock (NYSE: TOST) opened on the New York Stock Exchange at $65.26, up 63%...
MARKETS
Boston Globe

Toast valued at nearly $20 billion in one of Boston’s most anticipated IPOs

Boston technology company Toast priced its initial public offering at $40 per share on Tuesday evening, above the expected range of $34 to $36, valuing the restaurant payments firm at about $20 billion. It’s one of the biggest deals — and rebounds — in recent Boston tech history. Toast’s triumph...
BOSTON, MA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Toast raises IPO price again, eyeing $18B valuation

Restaurant software company Toast on Monday raised the price range for its initial public offering for a second time, flashing confidence in investors' appetite for restaurant technology. The Boston-based company will now look to sell more than 21 million shares of Class A stock for $34 to $36 each, it...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Toast boosts expected IPO pricing, could be valued at up to $18 billion

Payment-technology company Toast Inc. offered updating pricing expectations Monday for its upcoming initial public offering. The company now expects the offering to price at $34 to $36 a share, up from $30 to $33 a share previously. Toast still intends to 21.7 million shares through the deal, so the company could raise up to $781 million at the high end of the expected pricing range. The offering would value Toast at up to $18 billion at the high end of the range. Toast offers payment processing and order-management software for restaurants. Its planned IPO comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 4.0% over the past three months and as the S&P 500 has gained 4.2% in that span.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy