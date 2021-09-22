CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

NCWLIFE Evening News September 21st, 2021

By Malcolm Whitehall
ncwlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, A few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, An estimated 15 people have died so far this month from COVID-19 in the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee Valley College has extended the deadline for all its students to complete their COVID-19 vaccinations and The Chelan County Public Utility District has promoted from within to replace its departing general manager.

