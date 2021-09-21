CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a wobbly day, major indexes end mixed on Wall Street

Trumann Democrat
 8 days ago

A late-afternoon burst of buying on Wall Street faded in the final minutes of trading Tuesday, leaving the major stock indexes mixed. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. The modest pullback followed the benchmark index's biggest drop in four months a day earlier.

