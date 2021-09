Games like these make it difficult to come away with major take aways but the team needed a win and hot damn if 69-0 don't qualify. Youth was on display and it did not disappoint, yes it came against a school that seemed made up but that in state school to the north lost to a “Jacksonville State” so ya gotta enjoy the wins you get. Here’s a look back.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO