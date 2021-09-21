CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas’ ban on school mask mandates draws federal investigation for possibly violating the rights of students with disabilities

By The Texas Tribune
fortworthreport.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The federal government is investigating the Texas Education Agency after deeming that its guidance prohibiting mask mandates in schools last week may be “preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities.”

fortworthreport.org

Comments / 0

Related
kut.org

Federal Judge Allows Texas' Ban On Mask Mandates To Continue — For Now

A federal judge in Austin shut down an attempt by disability rights advocates to block Texas' ban on mask mandates Wednesday, but their lawsuit challenging the ban will still head to trial next month. Disability Rights Texas filed a lawsuit last month on behalf of several school-aged children, arguing the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
KWQC

Federal judge blocks Iowa school mask mandate ban, what’s next?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state of Iowa will appeal a temporary restraining order by a federal judge that now gives school districts the ability take enforce mask mandates. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt issued the temporary restraining order Monday following a lawsuit by a...
IOWA STATE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Federal judge declines to block Florida ban on mask mandates

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge declined Wednesday to block a ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami denied a request by parents of disabled children for a preliminary injunction against...
FLORIDA STATE
msmagazine.com

Texas Abortion Ban Called Out for Women’s Rights Violations at the U.N.

As several states introduce legislation restricting access to abortions across the United States, the nation’s global influence as an advocate for Gender Equality is subverted. This month, leaders from around the world are gathering in New York for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. But as the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
gilaherald.com

Ban on school mask mandates violates Constitution’s ‘single subject’ rule, opponents argue

PHOENIX – A coalition of educators and parents is asking a Superior Court judge to scrap the Legislature’s ban on school mask mandates before it takes effect on Sept. 29. Maricopa County Judge Katherine Cooper heard arguments from both sides in a hearing Monday afternoon to consider the constitutionality of the mask mandate ban. If the lawsuit is successful, local governments and school districts will be able to make their own decisions regarding mask and vaccine mandates for staff and students.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Tea#The Education Department#Tribfest Org
abccolumbia.com

Federal Court rules against SC ban on mask mandates in schools

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the American Civil Liberties Union Tuesday a federal district court granted a request to block South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates in schools. A spokesperson for the organization says the court ruled that the state’s budget provision prohibiting schools from imposing mask mandates for students and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wspa.com

Federal judge says South Carolina can’t enforce school mask mandate ban

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal judge said Tuesday South Carolina can’t enforce its ban on mask mandates in schools. Judge Mary Gieger Lewis said that the state’s Proviso 1.108 — which bans schools from requiring masks — violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and discriminates against children with disabilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
siouxlandproud.com

Gov. Noem asks state Dept of Education to delay social studies standards changes one year

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the Department of Education to not consider revisions to the state’s social studies standards this year. In a news release on Monday, Noem said she directed the DOE to delay the process one year. The hearing for the state Board of Education Standards was originally set for Sept. 20 at the Holgate Middle School theater before being moved to Oct. 25 at the Ramkota Convention Center to accommodate a bigger venue.
EDUCATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
fortworthreport.org

Watch U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talk about the effects of the pandemic and more at 2 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined the Biden administration this year after serving as commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education from 2019-21. Cardona began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Meriden, Connecticut.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy