Boston, MA

American-JetBlue alliance violates antitrust laws, US says

By David McLaughlin, Mary Schlangenstein Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS antitrust enforcers sued American Airlines and JetBlue to unwind their agreement to coordinate flights in the Northeast, saying the pact violates antitrust laws by eliminating competition between them. The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general, including Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, filed the lawsuit in federal...

Boston Globe

