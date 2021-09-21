Park board: Spring Lake expenditures made

ROCHELLE — The Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District board unanimously approved two expenditures for Spring Lake Pool at its Monday meeting. The first expenditure was replacement pumps and a control panel for Spring Lake’s lift station, which is the original from 1980. This year, staff had issues with the lift station being able to keep up while trying to backwash. The control panel will be moved outside next to the lift station where it can be seen better. The board accepted a bid from Anderson Plumbing for the work in the amount of $21,641. The project will be done in the spring.