Gamedec releases in about 24 hours and developers, Anshar Studios, have released a launch trailer to mark the occasion. Gamedec is a single-player non-combat cyberpunk isometric RPG. You are a game detective, who solves crimes inside virtual worlds. Use your wits to gather info from your witnesses and suspects, get to the bottom of deceptive schemes, save lives, and investigate the extraordinary relationships between virtual worlds and their inhabitants. The game continually adapts to your choices and never judges – You are the sum of your choices.

