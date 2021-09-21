If You've Never Heard of Knotless Braids, It's Time to Catch Up
When it comes to braiding my hair, I always ask the stylist to add extensions. For years, I've worn unique braided hairstyles created by knotting colorful, long braiding extensions to my natural hair. And while I love braids, there's a downside: the knots created to secure the extension can be tricky to remove. That's why my stylist recently suggested I try knotless braids, and let's just say, I won't be going back to regular box braids anytime soon. Knotless braids have become a trending braiding technique, and I'm still wondering why I didn't catch on earlier.www.instyle.com
