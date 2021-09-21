If You've Never Heard of Knotless Braids, It's Time to Catch Up

Little Simz has been considering her identity in the various worlds she inhabits for longer than her massive new album lets on. Go back to “Therapy,” a track off the seasoned Nigerian–British rapper’s assured last album, 2019’s Grey Area, where Simz lays bare her insecurities about her rap career and personal relationships. “Still an introvert, still my feelings hurt,” she demurs at one point of her avoidance to opening up. By this point, the act of performance had come easy for her — she’d attended dance classes throughout school as a child, and took roles on a few children’s and teen TV shows, while picking rap up along the way, inspired by favorites like Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Nas. She’d go on to drop ten mixtapes from 2010 to 2015 and caught the attention of Kendrick Lamar in the process, which rocketed her independent debut album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, to critical acclaim in 2015. With each successive album, plus a distribution deal with Sony’s AWAL ahead of Grey Area, Simz had more eyes on her. The chorus to “Therapy” finds her on the defensive amid the whirlwind, declaring “I don’t need savin’,” between verses that detail those early professional and personal worries.

