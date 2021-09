Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Extreme Rules preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and WWE has…almost put together a full show for this? That’s right: we have all of six matches for this Extreme Rules PPV, only one of which has a stipulation. (No, I am not counting “triple threat” as a stip.) Listen, I know we all hated The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but at least it fit the Extreme theme. This is just…a show. That said, what matches we do have all have good chances to be enjoyable, so while this won’t be WWE’s most consequential PPV it may at least be fun. There’s — well, not a lot to get into, but a little. So let’s jump right in.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO