'We want our streets back': Residents, led by youth, march through Fair Haven demanding peace

NEW HAVEN — A crowd strode through Fair Haven Tuesday night, led by young people, calling for violence to give way to peace in the neighborhood and the city beyond. The rally and march, organized by youth anti-violence group Ice the Beef, was held after a recent spate of shootings in Fair Haven, which prompted a community meeting last Friday, and an increase in gun violence across New Haven, which has seen 22 homicides so far this year, more than in all of 2020.