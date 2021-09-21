Darren Longman, M.A.
Darren Longman (he/him) completed his associate’s degree in Humanities from Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California, his bachelor’s degree in Art History/Anthropology from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and master’s degree in Art History from the University of Texas at Austin. His research centers on interdisciplinary approaches to Mesoamerican studies—including art historical, anthropological and philosophical methodologies. Longman has presented papers for several conferences/symposia and, more recently, co-authored a chapter for a forthcoming volume on Mesoamerican serpent beings.www.stmarytx.edu
