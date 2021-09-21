Wanda Kay Ingram, 82, of Eclectic, passed away peacefully Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born December 7, 1938. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Jones, Bro. Ronnie Knight and Rev. Mitchell Holsomback officiating. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Floried (Gray) Abbott and brother, Kendall and his wife Jane Abbott. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas C Ingram; sons, Johnny Ingram and Chris (Wanda) Ingram; and a loving, extended family. Wanda Kay was longtime member of Prospect Baptist Church. Her hobbies were taking care of her family, including her pets. She enjoyed reading in her younger years. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ivy Creek Hospice and Home Health, the staff of Apothecary, staff of Dr. Vincent Law and a special caregiver, Hazel Chapman. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Prospect Baptist Church in her memory. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.