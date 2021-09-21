Cambridge Audio EVO 150 streaming integrated amplifier Page 2
Out of the gate, the EVO 150 sounded good even on MP3 radio broadcasts. The sound was fresh-faced and convivial, with a dynamic spring in its step. There was a confident, unforced quality that let the music unfold gracefully. I instantly liked how the EVO pitched a circa 6' × 6' virtual space into my room and filled it with clear sounds, and how it maintained its composure at high volume. A promising start.www.stereophile.com
