11 Awesome Spots to Go Pumpkin Picking in Westchester County and Nearby

Look no further for the best spots to pick pumpkins in Westchester County, plus options for pumpkin picking in Dutchess and Fairfield counties.

Fall has arrived, which means it’s time to go pumpkin picking in Westchester! There are plenty of places to pick your perfect pumpkin in Westchester County, plus a few locations in nearby Dutchess County and Fairfield County, CT. Whether you want pumpkins to carve into jack-o’-lanterns or decorate your home or yard, browse through this guide of Westchester County pumpkin patches, and be on your way to an awesome autumn adventure! And if you want to venture a little further out, you can find the best places to pick pumpkins in Rockland, NYC, and Long Island. Before you head to one of these farms or orchards, it’s a good idea to call to confirm pick-your-own availability and hours.

Pumpkin Picking in Westchester County

1. Outhouse Orchards

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5:30pm; arrive within the first hour of your admission and finish within your reservation time slot.

Admission: Reserve a ticket online for entrance and parking at the orchard for one vehicle: $15, plus $2.73 fee covers all people inside the vehicle. At the farm, you can purchase bags for apple picking, corn maze tickets, or browse the country store. Pumpkins sold by the pound.

You’ll find a wide selection of pumpkins, gourds, and Halloween decorations that will get you in the fall spirit as soon as you lay eyes on their pumpkin patch (all pumpkins are vine free). Pick your favorite pumpkin and staff will weigh it for you at the check-out tent.

Why we love it: The 2021 corn maze is ready for you to solve. See if you can find your way out.

2. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

Hours: Anticipated opening for pumpkins is Oct. 1: Wednesday-Monday, 10am-4:30pm. Check Harvest Calendar for exact dates.

Admission: Check back for details.

The 2021 season celebrates the 105th year of harvest at Wilkens. When you’re done choosing your pumpkin, get lost in the corn maze that gets a new and updated design each year.

Why we love it: It also offers pick-your-own apples, peaches, nectarines, and Christmas trees.

3. Stuart's Fruit Farm

Hours: Pumpkins now available; daily, 9am-6pm

Admission: Check back for details

You can select your perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving, or just to have for décor. Visit the farm stand to buy a pre-picked pumpkin, gourds, Indian corn, and corn stalks.

Why we love it: An on-site bakery offers pies, apple cider, apple cider doughnuts, muffins, scones, and other treats for sale.

4. Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

Hours: Farm store: Monday-Sunday, 9am-6pm. Call for pumpkin availability.

Admission: $15 for apple picking. Children ages 3 and younger are free.

Primarily an apple orchard, this farm grows other seasonal produce, and the pumpkin patch is now open.

Why we love it: Each ticket includes access to the orchard, live music, fresh doughnuts, and farm store shopping.

Dutchess County Pumpkin Picking

1. Dykeman Farm

Hours: Pumpkin picking typically opens the last weekend in September and runs Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm, through October. Check the website for details.

Admission: Free parking and free admission.

This fourth-generation family-owned and -operated farm has been offering pick-your-own pumpkins since 1974. Enjoy more than the pumpkin patch here: Take advantage of a photo spot, purchase local honey, enjoy the kids play area, buy some fall décor, and more.

Why we love it: Hayrides are free!