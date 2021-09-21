Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

Estate planning has become less of a priority for middle-aged adults, a new survey indicates. Americans between 35 and 54 years old are for the first time less likely to have a will than people ages 18 to 34, according to a Caring.com survey of 2,500 adults. That’s not a good sign for middle-aged adults, especially those with children they’d like to leave something for. An estate plan is an important element of financial planning, as it ensures your assets will pass to your loved ones or the causes you support at the time of your death. A financial advisor with estate planning experience can help guide you through this important phase of planning.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO