CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their retirement wealth faster than previous generations, because they lack the widespread access to pensions that older generations enjoyed. Using data from the University of Michigan’s Health and Retirement Study, CRR researchers determined the more annuitized resources retirees have at their disposal, the slower they draw down their wealth. A financial advisor can help you calculate how much retirement savings and income you’ll need once you stop working.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

The size of your ultimate Social Security benefit check is under your control to some degree. Delaying starting to collect your benefits will increase them. You might even consider relocation. Pop quiz! How big is the average Social Security retirement benefit? Do you know? Want to guess? It was recently...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Boomers#Crr#Americans#Db
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Worried About Inflation? Here's How to Protect Your Retirement Portfolio

Rising inflation suddenly has Americans even more worried about their retirement. Prices for goods and services have been moving higher over the last several months and, for the first time in a long stretch, it's top of mind for consumers. "We have had such a benign environment from the standpoint...
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Middle-Aged Americans Aren’t Planning Their Estates. Here’s How To Fix That

Estate planning has become less of a priority for middle-aged adults, a new survey indicates. Americans between 35 and 54 years old are for the first time less likely to have a will than people ages 18 to 34, according to a Caring.com survey of 2,500 adults. That’s not a good sign for middle-aged adults, especially those with children they’d like to leave something for. An estate plan is an important element of financial planning, as it ensures your assets will pass to your loved ones or the causes you support at the time of your death. A financial advisor with estate planning experience can help guide you through this important phase of planning.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Try not to rely on just one income stream in retirement, as it may not provide enough money. Think about what kinds of income streams are most possible and appealing for you. Consider dividend-paying stocks or reverse mortgages, for example. Retirees are often assumed to be living on a "fixed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Divorce can devastate women's retirement savings. Here's how to rebuild

Many people don't think their marriage will end in divorce. However, splitting up can significantly set retirement savings back, especially for women. Divorced or separated women over the age of 65 had a median household income of $35,736 in 2016, trailing men in the same category who made nearly $38,000 annually, according to data from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. That lags married men and women over the age of 65, who in the same year had median household incomes of $67,404 and $64,524, respectively.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Time

A Roth IRA Can Supercharge Your Retirement Savings. Here’s How to Open One

Roth IRAs have become a popular retirement savings tool thanks to their flexibility and tax advantages. Investors love them because they help shield you from taxes.. About one third of IRA investors use a Roth, according to data from the Investment Company Institute, a global association which regulates funds. Investing early and often is the secret to a wealthy retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reading Eagle

Here’s how to avoid student loan forgiveness scams

Trying to pay off student loans can be a burdensome endeavor. So when a call, email or letter suddenly appears offering help, it can seem like a much-needed miracle. Pitches for student debt relief services can seem to good to be true, and state officials are warning that often times they are.
EDUCATION
The Ann Arbor News

Big Social Security increase coming, but will it even matter?

Social Security recipients are in for their biggest cost-of-living increase in years in 2022, but much of the extra cash is likely to get eaten up by higher costs. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy