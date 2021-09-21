'He was a big part of my life': Wright continues to pay homage to late coach on Family Weekend
Rich Wright has donned that fiery red hat for the better part of the last decade. Since 2011, the Northwest football coach has worn it for 123 games. Most spectators at Northwest football games would never think anything of Wright’s routine, and most probably don’t ever notice how much it sticks out on the sidelines compared to the Bearcats’ usual green and white color scheme.www.nwmissourinews.com
Comments / 0