Variety - the Children's Charity to hold annual Fall Fest on Oct. 9
WORCESTER — On Saturday, Oct. 9, Variety - the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley will hold its annual Fall Fest on its 77-acre campus in Worcester. Kids can enjoy pumpkin picking and decorating, sensory friendly trick-or-treating, Halloween characters story time and a pop-up dance party. Plus, there will be a BBQ, hayrides, raffles, live music, vendors and more. Variety invites children of all abilities to participate in these fun activities.www.phoenixvillenews.com
