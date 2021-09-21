CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner Confirms Gabby Petito Was Murdered, Fiance Possibly Spotted on Trailcam

By OCSN10
ocscanner.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA medical examiner has confirmed that Gabby Petitio was murdered. The young women went missing at the end of August while traveling cross country with her fiancé to all the National Parks. Gabby was found in a remote area in Wyoming. Now, Gabby’s fiancé Brian is hiding and can’t be found. One person who has a trail cam might of possibly spotted Brian today in the woods. Authorities are now investigating.

ocscanner.news

