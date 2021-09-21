Coroner Confirms Gabby Petito Was Murdered, Fiance Possibly Spotted on Trailcam

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials have confirmed that the body found in Grand Teton National Park is Gabby Petito. According to the FBI, the manner of death is considered a homicide. The actual cause of death has not been determined. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021 As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, there are now teal ribbons for as far as the...

BLUE POINT, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO