Cambridge, WI

Cambridge Pizza Pit, ensnared in station expansion plans, will close its doors as lease expires

By Karyn Saemann ksaemann@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 7 days ago

The Cambridge Pizza Pit will close its doors on Sept. 26 after months of negotiations that ultimately failed to broker a new lease with the town of Christiana. Steve Meier and several partners own the Pizza Pit business at 275 W. Main St., in Cambridge, as well as Pizza Pits in Sun Prairie, Lake Mills and on the west side of Madison. They have been paying $1,200 a month to the town of Christiana under a property lease that expires Oct. 20.

www.hngnews.com

