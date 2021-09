Water levels at some California lakes have dropped to dangerous lows as the US West remains gripped by a historic drought.Satellite images taken this weekend of Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir, revealed that it is at 22 per cent capacity.It is a dramatic drop from earlier this year when the water level was already lower than usual. Satellite images, captured by the European Space Agency satellite Sentinel-2 on 5 March, revealed the water level at 54 per cent capacity.In August, the water level fell so low in Lake Oroville that officials shut down a hydroelectric power plant for...

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO