US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;61;76;66;A shower, more humid;SSE;10;84%;73%;1. Albuquerque, NM;78;53;82;56;Plenty of sun;S;5;33%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;45;30;46;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNE;5;55%;42%;2. Asheville, NC;70;64;72;49;A severe t-storm;NW;6;88%;87%;1. Atlanta, GA;80;70;74;52;A shower and t-storm;NW;8;79%;64%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;77;72;78;72;Breezy;SSE;15;87%;57%;3. Austin, TX;93;65;86;56;Breezy...

Denver Weather: From Near Record Heat To The Coolest Weather In Months

DENVER (CBS4) – After 90 degree heat during the Broncos game, Denver and the Front Range will experience another unusually hot day on Monday before a slow cooling trend starts Tuesday. While many areas reached at least 90 degrees on Sunday, the official high temperature for Denver was 89 degrees which was just 1 degree away from the record set on September 26, 2010. Monday has the potential to be hotter than Sunday, but extra clouds around in the afternoon should hold temperatures just shy of 90 degrees again. (source: CBS) The record for Monday in Denver is 92 degrees from September 27, 1953. That...
Sports on TV

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped) FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. 2:30 p.m. CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint...
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m. Boston at Washington, 5 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Ottawa at...
Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — A team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board was at the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route from Chicago to Seattle when it left...
Today in history: Officials say CMI odors, fire soon to end

Cadillac’s success with the Northern District Fair this year is all the more remarkable when compared with the less favorable showings of the larger expositions. The Michigan State Fair ran 30% behind last year. The Western Michigan Fair was not so good as the year before, either, although it was about the average. With the five big fairs the week before, the Grand Rapids fair always draws heavy exhibits and concessions. Cadillac, Holland, Jackson, Bay City and Saginaw all show the week before. Cadillac practically equaled last year’s attendance mark, had the finest exhibits and attractions ever and might have made some money had not expenses been so high.
