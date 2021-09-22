US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;61;76;66;A shower, more humid;SSE;10;84%;73%;1. Albuquerque, NM;78;53;82;56;Plenty of sun;S;5;33%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;45;30;46;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNE;5;55%;42%;2. Asheville, NC;70;64;72;49;A severe t-storm;NW;6;88%;87%;1. Atlanta, GA;80;70;74;52;A shower and t-storm;NW;8;79%;64%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;77;72;78;72;Breezy;SSE;15;87%;57%;3. Austin, TX;93;65;86;56;Breezy...www.cadillacnews.com
