US Forecast

Cadillac’s success with the Northern District Fair this year is all the more remarkable when compared with the less favorable showings of the larger expositions. The Michigan State Fair ran 30% behind last year. The Western Michigan Fair was not so good as the year before, either, although it was about the average. With the five big fairs the week before, the Grand Rapids fair always draws heavy exhibits and concessions. Cadillac, Holland, Jackson, Bay City and Saginaw all show the week before. Cadillac practically equaled last year’s attendance mark, had the finest exhibits and attractions ever and might have made some money had not expenses been so high.

