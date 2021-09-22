CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do Kids Really Feel About the Mask Mandate at School?

By Angie
 7 days ago
West Ada County School District students have been in school for a little under a month and while there has been much uproar from parents regarding protocols for yet another school year during a pandemic, how are the students feeling about this year so far? Who better to ask than a student from a local elementary school? I just so happen to be the mother of one such student who is in his final year of elementary school in Meridian.

Comments / 11

Blah2020
7d ago

My boys don't give a sh!t. We wear masks when field mowing with the tractor because of the dust. The boys were like "what ever" and went on enjoying life.

Reply(7)
5
snowball the chance
7d ago

does not prevent? Angie. who the are you kidding? you put that idea there when the efficacy of masks has been proven over and over again. leBarfe

Reply
2
 

