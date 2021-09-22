CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaming this week: ‘Stupid Kids’ from Broadway’s Best Shows and ‘Do Re #MeToo’ from AAF

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile NYC venues are continuing to reopen with live in-person performances, there are still top offerings accessible to theater fans everywhere via the internet. Two picks for the week will make their debuts on Wednesday and Thursday, and then remain available on demand for a limited time thereafter. As part...

#Aaf#Nyc#The Actors Fund#The Abortion Access Front
