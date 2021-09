OVERTON — The Overton Lady Eagles took to the volleyball court on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Cambridge Lady Trojans, but lost three games. The game was the best out of five, it started well for the Lady Eagles but the Lady Trojans proved to be too much. The Eagles lost three games, 25-16, 25-14 and 25-23. The Eagles were trying to get it together toward the end but the Trojans were well led and have good talent.

OVERTON, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO