Grief support nonprofit Imagine welcomes new executive director
MADISON - Imagine, a Center for Coping with Loss, has hired Lindsay Schambach as its executive director. "As founder of Imagine, I am pleased to welcome Lindsay as we serve the Imagine mission together. We could not have found a more dedicated, caring, strategic, and experienced leader to take the reins of the organization and lead us into the future," said Madison resident Mary Robinson, who launched the nonprofit organization in 2011.
